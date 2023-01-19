Person hit by vehicle, dies from injuries in SE Wichita

Wichita police and emergency crews respond to the scene near Harry and Oliver where a...
Wichita police and emergency crews respond to the scene near Harry and Oliver where a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person hit by a vehicle in southeast Wichita died from their injuries, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Harry and Woodlawn at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, there was an initial report of the person hit by the vehicle being in very critical condition.

12 News sent a crew to gather further information, including what led up to the vehicle hitting the pedestrian.

