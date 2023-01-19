Person hit by vehicle, dies from injuries in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person hit by a vehicle in southeast Wichita died from their injuries, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Harry and Woodlawn at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, there was an initial report of the person hit by the vehicle being in very critical condition.

12 News sent a crew to gather further information, including what led up to the vehicle hitting the pedestrian.

