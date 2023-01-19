Ramon Borrego returning for 3rd season as Wind Surge manager

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge announced that Ramon Borrego will return for his third season as manager this spring.

Borrego returns for his third season after leading the club to the best record in the Texas League in 2021 (69-51) and 2022 (78-59). The club has played for the league title in both seasons, capturing a pair of division championships. Borrego was named the League’s Manager of the Year in 2021 and surpassed the 500-win mark in August 2022.

Borrego, who is entering his 14th season as a manager in the Twins organization, led his past five teams to the postseason, including the Surge in 2021 and 2022, and a 2018 Florida State League Championship with Fort Myers. Originally signed by Minnesota on October 9, 1995 as an undrafted free agent, Borrego played in the Twins organization from 1996-2002. Ramon coached at the Twins Venezuelan Baseball Academy from 2004-2008, prior to starting his managerial career at the Twins Dominican Republic Baseball Academy in 2009.

He will be joined by pitching coaches Dan Urbina and DJ Engle, hitting coach Shawn Schlechter, bench coach Takashi Miyoshi, trainers Tyler Blair and Katie Lortie, strength and conditioning Coach Jacob Needham and coordinator of baseball technology Chase Carder.

