T-Mobile says data on 37 million customers stolen

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service...
T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers in 2020 after buying rival Sprint in 2020.(Google Maps via MGN)
By The Associated Press and FRANK BAJAK
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth.

T-Mobile said in a filing with the Security and Exchange Commission that the breach was discovered Jan. 5. It said the data exposed to theft — based on its investigation to date — did not include passwords or PINs, bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers or other government IDs.

“Our investigation is still ongoing, but the malicious activity appears to be fully contained at this time,” T-Mobile said, with no evidence the intruder was able to breach the company’s network. The company did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

T-Mobile said it has notified law enforcement and federal agencies, which it did not name. The company said it did not expect the incident to have material impact on its operations. It said the data was first accessed on or around Nov. 25.

T-Mobile has been hacked before. In July, it agreed to pay $350 million to customers who filed a class action lawsuit after the company disclosed in August 2021 that personal data including Social Security numbers and driver’s license info had been stolen. Nearly 80 million U.S. residents were affected.

It also said at the time that it would spend $150 million through 2023 to fortify its data security and other technologies.

Prior to the August 2021 intrusion, the company disclosed breaches in January 2021, November 2019 and August 2018 in which customer information was accessed.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers in 2020 after buying rival Sprint in 2020. It reported having more than 102 million customers after the merger.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police and emergency crews respond to the scene near Harry and Oliver where a...
Wichita police identify woman hit, killed by vehicle in SE Wichita
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them
Family identifies Triptyn Reynolds as the child killed in a Jan. 13 rollover crash in Jewell...
Family identifies boy killed in north-central Kansas rollover
A man west of Wichita is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last...
Recent serious crash elevates concern over intersection west of Wichita

Latest News

Sales Tax Holiday
Kansas lawmakers debate sales tax holiday
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’
File image
Anthony nursing home seeking Valentine’s Day cards for residents
White House scrambles to cover for Biden on classified documents.
Investigation? Review? Biden faces a messaging dilemma
During Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, a Minnesota woman has a new way to test for cervical...
‘Smart tampon’ will help detect cervical cancer within the comfort of your own home