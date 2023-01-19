Taco Bell is bringing back another fan-favorite for a limited time

Taco Bell added a Wings Filter to its app to show which nearby restaurants have them available.
Taco Bell added a Wings Filter to its app to show which nearby restaurants have them available.(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Taco Bell is bringing back another fan-favorite: crispy chicken wings.

The bone-in wings coated in a queso seasoning will be on the menu for a limited time only at participating locations.

You can get the chicken wings as a standalone item for about $7 or included in Taco Bell’s Ultimate GameDay Box.

The box is loaded with one Mexican pizza, four crunchy tacos and eight wings with dipping sauce for $22. It’s available Jan. 26 – Feb. 9.

“The Ultimate GameDay Box allows Taco Bell to compete in a space that’s been traditionally reserved for pizza and wings, in a way only this brand can,” brand officer Sean Tresvant said.

Taco Bell added a Wings Filter to its app to show which nearby restaurants have them available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
Wichita police and emergency crews respond to the scene near Harry and Oliver where a...
Woman hit by vehicle, dies from injuries in SE Wichita
Family identifies Triptyn Reynolds as the child killed in a Jan. 13 rollover crash in Jewell...
Family identifies boy killed in north-central Kansas rollover
A man west of Wichita is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last...
Recent serious crash elevates concern over intersection west of Wichita
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a driver was taken to the hospital after two semis hauling...
2 cattle trucks involved in crash near Garden City

Latest News

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Prosecutors to announce decision in shooting by Alec Baldwin
Treatments like chemotherapy can cause changes to fertility that are temporary or permanent....
Woman has twins after losing ovaries from cancer
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern at the State Department in...
New program lets private citizens sponsor refugees in US
FILE - A member of the Mile High Youth Corps walks near a smoldering pile of tree debris during...
Feds send $930 million to curb ‘crisis’ of US West wildfires