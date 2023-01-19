Temps trend cooler today

Clearing skies and gusty winds as well
what's next
what's next(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet, but noticeably colder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the single digits and teens. Afternoon sunshine, gusty winds, and highs in the lower to middle 40s are in the forecast later today.

Friday will be the proverbial calm before our next winter storm. In fact, a light breeze, some sunshine, and highs in the upper 40s will make it a nice ending to the work week.

Another winter storm will move across Kansas on Saturday bringing more snow, and maybe some rain to the state. Overall, this does not look like potent system, and snowfall accumulation should stay on the lighter side, but some travel troubles are possible.

Next week appears less active, but also much colder. After spending the first three weeks of January mostly in the 50s and 60s, expect highs mainly in the 30s next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and colder. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 44.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 48.

Sat: Low: 30. High: 36. Cloudy; snow likely by late morning.

Sun: Low: 22. High: 37. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 26. High: 40. Mostly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 24. High: 37. Mainly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 21. High: 40. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
Wichita police and emergency crews respond to the scene near Harry and Oliver where a...
Woman hit by vehicle, dies from injuries in SE Wichita
Family identifies Triptyn Reynolds as the child killed in a Jan. 13 rollover crash in Jewell...
Family identifies boy killed in north-central Kansas rollover
A man west of Wichita is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last...
Recent serious crash elevates concern over intersection west of Wichita
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a driver was taken to the hospital after two semis hauling...
2 cattle trucks involved in crash near Garden City

Latest News

Bitter wind chills early Thursday
Bitter wind chills for early Thursday
Snow forecast through this evening
Weather Alert: Heavy snow for some; rain for others
Snowfall will be heaviest in the northwest
Weather Alert: Heavy snow for some; much needed rain for others
Snowfall forecast
Rain and snow chances return tonight into Wednesday