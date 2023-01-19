Temps trend cooler today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet, but noticeably colder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the single digits and teens. Afternoon sunshine, gusty winds, and highs in the lower to middle 40s are in the forecast later today.

Friday will be the proverbial calm before our next winter storm. In fact, a light breeze, some sunshine, and highs in the upper 40s will make it a nice ending to the work week.

Another winter storm will move across Kansas on Saturday bringing more snow, and maybe some rain to the state. Overall, this does not look like potent system, and snowfall accumulation should stay on the lighter side, but some travel troubles are possible.

Next week appears less active, but also much colder. After spending the first three weeks of January mostly in the 50s and 60s, expect highs mainly in the 30s next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and colder. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 44.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 48.

Sat: Low: 30. High: 36. Cloudy; snow likely by late morning.

Sun: Low: 22. High: 37. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 26. High: 40. Mostly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 24. High: 37. Mainly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 21. High: 40. Partly cloudy.

