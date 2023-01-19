Woman, children escape home after air-fryer fire in Pratt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman and her children made it safely out of their home after the woman said an air fryer caught on fire

When fire crews arrived, no smoke was showing. But as they entered the house, they encountered smoke and could see fire. The fire was extinguished quickly and contained within the kitchen area.

The Pratt Fire Department said everyone involved is safe and gave the all-clear.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com