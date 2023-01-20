Anthony nursing home seeking Valentine’s Day cards for residents

ANTHONY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Anthony Community Care Center is hoping you will help make Valentine’s Day special for its residents.

The care home is asking for the community and families to send Valentine’s Day cards to the residents.

“I remember my husband, he was in the service. He sent me the prettiest Valentine’s Day card,” said Norma, a resident at the care home.

Social Services coordinator Janet White said she hopes the initiative will help residents relive their childhood.

“How exciting it was to find out that someone wanted to be your valentine, or someone wanted to be your friend,” she said.

White said she knows not getting any mail can be rough on the residents.

“Most of my friends are gone,” said Norma. “So, I don’t get anything, grandkids, they sometimes send something, that’s it.”

White said when birthday and Christmas cards come in, the residents’ faces light up.

“It just keeps them connected to the outside world and lets them know that people care and haven’t forgotten about them,” said White.

If you’d like to spread the love, you can send your Valentine’s Day cards to the Anthony Community Care Center, 212 North 5th Anthony, Kansas 67003. The care home has nine (9) men and 16 women. When sending in your card, please be sure to indicate whether it is for a man or a woman.

