Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school

(WOWT)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.

Overnight, the district said Wichita Police Department officers found the person suspected of making the threat and took that person into custody.

“Parents were notified before school started [Friday] that the incident was resolved, but we would have extra security to ease concerns,” a statement from a USD 259 spokesperson said. “The school day was held as normal and without any issues.”

