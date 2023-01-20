Belle Plaine PD officer honored for lifesaving response after crash into Pizza Hut

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Belle Plaine Police Department recognized a Belle Plaine officer for lifesaving efforts at a hectic scene in early November.

The fiery crash on Nov. 7 involved a man losing control of his Jeep and driving it into the side of Belle Plaine’s Pizza Hut. Belle Plaine PD Officer Pride Poulima sprang into action and managed to save the Jeep’s driver from the wreckage.

For his action, Officer Poulima received recognition at the Jan. 19 Belle Plaine City Council meeting. The sheriff’s office awarded Poulima with a Medal of Valor. He was also presented with a Life Saving Award.

