Chiefs fans encouraged to plan accordingly with snow expected Saturday in KC

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A sea of red is expected Saturday afternoon inside Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs quest for a third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons kicks off in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs and upstart Jacksonville Jaguars kick off at 3:30 p.m.

Players are used to playing in cold weather in the month of January in Kansas City, but throwing a twist into Saturday’s game is the forecast for light snow in Kansas City. With that, fans making the drive to see the Chiefs are encouraged to plan accordingly.

For traveling fans, Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Peyton Sanders said a safe bet is to book a place to stay for the night, as slick roads become a primary concern.

‘We’re not talking about a lot of snow. It’s going to be pretty light amounts, maybe an inch or two, but even that’s enough to cause slick roadways during the day on Saturday,” Sanders said.

Chiefs super fan Robert Thome is among fans making the trip to Kansas City from Wichita. He’ll be doing so in style, driving the “War Wagon,” a vintage bus converted into a “dream machine” perfect for tailgating.

In 2020, Thome successfully drove the War Wagon from Wichita to Miami and back for Super Bowl LIV. The advice he shares for fellow fans ascending on Arrowhead Stadium Saturday: “plan ahead, take your time getting there, enjoy the atmosphere.”

There are still tickets available for Saturday’s game. According to SeatGeek and Ticketmaster, the least expensive tickets are in a range from about $110 to $145. The best seats in the stadium can range anywhere from about $500 up to $1,500, depending on the section.

In addition to tickets, sites like Expedia show that, as of Thursday night, there are some hotel rooms available near Arrowhead and in nearby Independence, Mo.

