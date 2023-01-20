Kansas lawmakers debate sales tax holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas lawmakers heard testimony Thursday on the proposed school supply tax holiday bill.

The bill would put sales tax at zero percent on back-to-school supplies for four days in August, the first Thursday through the following Sunday. Under the bill, tax-exempt items would include clothing and clothing accessories that are less than $300 per item, school supplies and art supplies that are $100 or less per item, computer software that is $300 or less, and computers that are $2,000 less.

The bill is being pushed by Governor Laura Kelly. She spoke about it during an event in Wichita on Thursday.

“Apparently this bill already has bipartisan support within the legislature and that’s the good news. This shouldn’t be a partisan issue this should be an issue that brings everybody together to do what’s in the best interest of our kids and our teachers,” said the governor.

She was in town to speak at the Kansas Broadband Summit. It was a chance to discuss how federal and state money can be effectively used to achieve high-speed internet across the state.

The Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee heard Thursday’s testimony.

