KBI arrests Salina man accused of distributing meth

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a Salina man for suspected of distributing methamphetamine. Gregory “Bo” Westfall’s arrest was the rest of a joint investigation by the KBI and Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

The KBI said agents arrested Westfall, 55, at a Salina hotel. In a crime investigators believed happened in late November, he’s accused of distributing meth or possessing drugs with intent to distribute.

After KBI agents arrested Westfall, they found drug paraphernalia in the hotel room and obtained a warrant to search the room. In that search, the KBI said agents found methamphetamine, counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to be laced with fentanyl, and an illegal firearm.

Westfall was booked into the Dickinson County Jail in Abilene.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com