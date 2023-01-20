Newton HS junior works to make AEDs more available in district

Newton HS junior Abby Koontz spearheaded an effort to get more AEDs for the district.
Newton HS junior Abby Koontz spearheaded an effort to get more AEDs for the district.(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - With cardiac arrest, time, training and equipment matter. It’s what led to a New High School junior’s effort to make automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, more available in the district. The devices received national attention after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati and had his heartbeat restored with an AED.

As the head athletic trainer for Newton Schools, Katrina Steiner is trained for an emergency situation in which someone’s heart stops. She trains others on how to get a pulse back, with CPR and an AED.

“AEDs are life-saving machines. Very easy to use,” she said.

Steiner has an AED close at hand whenever she’s working a sporting event.

“Anybody can have a cardiac arrest, it doesn’t have to be an older person or a younger person,” she said. “Anyone can have a cardiac arrest, and if you have the AED, it will save their life.”

The issue in the Newton school district is that there are only four of the devices. That’s where Newton High School junior Abby Koontz came in. For the daughter of a local doctor who is also the high school’s team physician, it’s an especially matter to address.

“We don’t want to have a tragic event happen in our community, so we thought it was best to start a fundraiser for AED,” Koontz said.

Koontz, the president of her school’s Health Occupations for Students of America Club, talked with high school leaders about the issue last fall. She set a fundraising goal of $6,000. The effort raised about $10,000.

“We reached out to different doctors and businesses in the community and asked if they would be willing to support this cause,” she said.

With the fundraising Koontz completed, the AED count in the Newton school district will jump from four to 10.

“It will be accessible to everyone, to spectators, players, coaches if anything were to happen,” she said. “Hopefully, it will be there for everyone to access, and we can save someone’s life,” she said.

It also helps to increase the visibility of the life-saving device.

“If we teach more people how to use CPR, that’s even better, because CPR, along with an AED goes a long way,” Steiner said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police and emergency crews respond to the scene near Harry and Oliver where a...
Wichita police identify woman hit, killed by vehicle in SE Wichita
Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them
Heaviest snow will fall across the west
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
Wildlife experts confirmed reports of feral hogs spotted near Garden Plain are actually...
Wildlife officials: Pot-bellied pigs, not feral hogs spotted near Garden Plain
Goddard City Council chambers in Goddard City Hall.
Explanation sought following upheaval in Goddard city government

Latest News

The Sumner County Sheriff and Belle Plaine PD recognized Officer Prida Poulima for life-saving...
Belle Plaine PD officer honored for lifesaving response after crash into Pizza Hut
Poor Orphan Wanderer
After 12 years, local dog finds forever home
Poor Orphan Wanderer
Shelter dog finds forever home after 12 years
Anthony Valentine's Day
Anthony nursing home seeking Valentine’s Day cards for residents