One hospitalized after school bus-bike crash at I-135 & 2nd

Bicyclist-bus crash at I-135 & 2nd.
Bicyclist-bus crash at I-135 & 2nd.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The bicyclist’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to responders at the scene. The bicyclist, riding westbound, rode into the side of the school bus, which was moving southbound. There were no children on the bus.

Authorities said the bicyclist, a 45-year-old man, was attempting to cross a frontage road without having the signal to go.

A bicyclist was hospitalized after a crash involving a short school bus near the I-135 ramp and 2nd Street near downtown.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Friday. There was no immediate information on the nature of the bicyclist’s injuries, but the person was transported in serious condition.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police and emergency crews respond to the scene near Harry and Oliver where a...
Wichita police identify woman hit, killed by vehicle in SE Wichita
Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them
Heaviest snow will fall across the west
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
Goddard City Council chambers in Goddard City Hall.
Explanation sought following upheaval in Goddard city government
Wildlife experts confirmed reports of feral hogs spotted near Garden Plain are actually...
Wildlife officials: Pot-bellied pigs, not feral hogs spotted near Garden Plain

Latest News

Ramp closures in Wichita today,
Two ramps to I-235 S to close today due to expected weekend snow
Traffic on Westbound K-96 is being diverted near the Rock Road exit due to a crash.
Public invited to meeting on K-96 improvements project
Wichita police and emergency crews respond to the scene near Harry and Oliver where a...
Wichita police identify woman hit, killed by vehicle in SE Wichita
A man west of Wichita is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last...
Recent serious crash elevates concern over intersection west of Wichita