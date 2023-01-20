One hospitalized after school bus-bike crash at I-135 & 2nd

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The bicyclist’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to responders at the scene. The bicyclist, riding westbound, rode into the side of the school bus, which was moving southbound. There were no children on the bus.

Authorities said the bicyclist, a 45-year-old man, was attempting to cross a frontage road without having the signal to go.

A bicyclist was hospitalized after a crash involving a short school bus near the I-135 ramp and 2nd Street near downtown.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Friday. There was no immediate information on the nature of the bicyclist’s injuries, but the person was transported in serious condition.

