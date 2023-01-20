Proposed bill would give local governments power to regulate abortion

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas senators soon could consider a bill that would move the abortion issue to local levels. Senator Chase Blasi, of Wichita, introduced a bill that would repeal a state law which states that political subdivisions cannot regulate or restrict abortion. This would localize regulation.

Blasi, in his first year serving in the state legislature, introduced the bill Thursday in the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee. Last summer, Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have given the state legislature authority to regulate abortion access.

The vote, overwhelmingly turning down the “Value Them Both Amendment” garnered national attention. The rejection of the proposed amendment means the right to an abortion remains guaranteed in the Kansas Constitution.

Kansas legislators haven’t yet gathered to further discuss the proposed legislation that would take the issue to more localized control.

Nationally, the 50th March for Life, an event publicly opposing abortion, is underway in Washington, D.C. It’s the first March for Life since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police and emergency crews respond to the scene near Harry and Oliver where a...
Wichita police identify woman hit, killed by vehicle in SE Wichita
Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them
Heaviest snow will fall across the west
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
Wildlife experts confirmed reports of feral hogs spotted near Garden Plain are actually...
Wildlife officials: Pot-bellied pigs, not feral hogs spotted near Garden Plain
Goddard City Council chambers in Goddard City Hall.
Explanation sought following upheaval in Goddard city government

Latest News

K-State admissions
Newstalk: K-State College Admissions
KWCH Building You
Week of Jan. 23: Job of the Day
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested 55-year-old Gregory Westfall, of Salina, for...
KBI arrests Salina man accused of distributing meth
Bicyclist-bus crash at I-135 & 2nd.
One hospitalized after school bus-bike crash at I-135 & 2nd