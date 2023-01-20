Rain and snow tonight through Saturday

Our next storm system will bring snow accumulation for the start of the weekend
Snow forecast tonight through Saturday.
Snow forecast tonight through Saturday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that wintry weather will move through Kansas tonight and throughout the day Saturday with accumulating snow.

Snow will develop over western Kansas tonight with activity spreading east across the rest of the state during the day Saturday.

Rain will mix with snow at times across south central and eastern Kansas with temperatures a few degrees above freezing.

Slick and snow packed roads will be possible through the day Saturday as the snow falls. Snow will end by midnight with activity moving into Missouri.

Total snow accumulation will be highest over portions of western Kansas with 3 to 6 inches possible. Most of the rest of the state will have 1 to 3 inches amounts. Wichita, along with south central and eastern Kansas will get a trace to 1 inch of snow.

Dry weather is expected on Sunday, but it will remain chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40.

Another storm system could bring more snow to Kansas early in the upcoming week with light snow over western Kansas late Monday and then over central and eastern Kansas on Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 30

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a rain/snow mix. Wind: NE/N 5-15. High: 37

Tomorrow Night: Rain/snow before midnight, then cloudy. A trace to 1 inch of snow accumulation. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 27

Sun: High: 41 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 43 Low: 22 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 37 Low: 27 Cloudy with PM rain/snow mix.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 24 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 41 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

