Shelter dog finds forever home after 12 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After more than a decade at a Wichita shelter, a local dog finally has a forever home.

Hallmark Kennels rescued Poor Orphan Wanderer 12 years ago. Last week, we shared his story, and now he’s found a family.

Thanks to the message we shared, Hallmark Kennels said POW is now living his best life with his new family.

