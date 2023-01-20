Shelter dog finds forever home after 12 years
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After more than a decade at a Wichita shelter, a local dog finally has a forever home.
Hallmark Kennels rescued Poor Orphan Wanderer 12 years ago. Last week, we shared his story, and now he’s found a family.
Thanks to the message we shared, Hallmark Kennels said POW is now living his best life with his new family.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com