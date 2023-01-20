Two children, one adult die in central Topeka fire

Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20(Eric Ives)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early morning fire claimed the lives of two children and one adult in central Topeka Friday morning.

The Topeka Fire Dept. said crews responded to 916 SW Warren Ave. around 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two story home.

A total of four people were inside the home when the fire broke out.

Crews pulled an adult and child from the structure and immediately started life saving measures. Both were rushed to the hospital where the child was later pronounced dead.

Officials say another adult and child were found unresponsive inside the home and later pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about the victims has been released.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police and emergency crews respond to the scene near Harry and Oliver where a...
Wichita police identify woman hit, killed by vehicle in SE Wichita
Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them
Heaviest snow will fall across the west
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
Wildlife experts confirmed reports of feral hogs spotted near Garden Plain are actually...
Wildlife officials: Pot-bellied pigs, not feral hogs spotted near Garden Plain
Goddard City Council chambers in Goddard City Hall.
Explanation sought following upheaval in Goddard city government

Latest News

KWCH Building You
Week of Jan. 23: Job of the Day
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested 55-year-old Gregory Westfall, of Salina, for...
KBI arrests Salina man accused of distributing meth
Bicyclist-bus crash at I-135 & 2nd.
One hospitalized after school bus-bike crash at I-135 & 2nd
Ramp closures in Wichita today,
Two ramps to I-235 S to close today due to expected weekend snow