Two ramps to I-235 S to close today due to expected weekend snow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two ramps scheduled to be closed Saturday will instead be closed on Friday due to approaching winter weather.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 and the westbound K-254 transition to southbound I-235 will be closed.

Traffic to both closures will be sent to northbound I-135, then to exits at 53rd Street North or 61st Street North, with the next turn onto southbound I-135 and exit to southbound I-235.

Flaggers will be positioned at 53rd St. to assist with traffic flow; 61st St. exit has a traffic signal. Work will include removing and resetting temporary concrete safety barrier, restriping, removal and resetting of crash barriers, and bridge work over traffic lanes.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com