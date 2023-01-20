Two ramps to I-235 S to close today due to expected weekend snow

Ramp closures in Wichita today,
Ramp closures in Wichita today,(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two ramps scheduled to be closed Saturday will instead be closed on Friday due to approaching winter weather.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 and the westbound K-254 transition to southbound I-235 will be closed.

Traffic to both closures will be sent to northbound I-135, then to exits at 53rd Street North or 61st Street North, with the next turn onto southbound I-135 and exit to southbound I-235.

Flaggers will be positioned at 53rd St. to assist with traffic flow; 61st St. exit has a traffic signal. Work will include removing and resetting temporary concrete safety barrier, restriping, removal and resetting of crash barriers, and bridge work over traffic lanes.

