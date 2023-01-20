U.S. Airman from Ecuador among 165 sworn in as new U.S. citizens

The 165 candidates who become U.S. citizens in Friday’s ceremony at Wichita State University's...
The 165 candidates who become U.S. citizens in Friday's ceremony at Wichita State University's Hughes Metroplex represent 46 countries.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A U.S. Airman from Ecuador joined 164 others in a ceremony in Wichita Friday that solidified her as a citizen of the country she serves. Lissbeth Cardenas, represents the 22nd Contracting Squadron based at McConnell Air Force Base.

In support of Cardenas, her unit attended the nationalization ceremony at Wichita State University. Cardenas said she’s been in the U.S. for about three years and enlisted in the Air Force last March. Her service moved her to Wichita, away from family in New York, but she expressed gratitude for doors that have opened for her, leading to her official U.S. citizenship.

“It’s really good, I think, because the United States has given me a lot of opportunities,” she said.

The Air Force contracting specialist said she chose to enlist out of respect to the country in which she’s found success through those opportunities. Friday, she described her completion of the citizenship process as “awesome.”

“I always wanted to be an American. It’s finally today, so I’m super happy about that,” Cardenas said.

The 165 candidates who become U.S. citizens in Friday’s ceremony represent 46 countries including Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Belarus, Brazil, Burma, Cameroon, Canada, China, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Germany, Ghana, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Iceland, India, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Laos, Lebanon, Mexico, Morocco, Pakistan, the Philippines, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Togo, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Venezuela and Vietnam.

