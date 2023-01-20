Week of Jan. 23: Job of the Day

KWCH Building You
KWCH Building You
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring manufacturing employers with on-the-job-training opportunities.

MONDAY: Engineering Technician Level 1 | Integra Technologies | Wichita | $20 - $25| https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12334725 | Qualifications: • Associate’s degree in Electrical Engineering or related field preferred; however, a combination of education and experience wherein the skills and abilities to perform the responsibilities and functions have been adequately demonstrated is acceptable • Up to 3 years of experience in the semiconductor industry preferred | Integra Technologies has 17 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: 5 Axis CNC Machinist/Operator | Cox Machine Inc | Wichita | $15 - $21| https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12381133 | Qualifications: • High school diploma or equivalent • 1-2 years of running 3,4, and 5 axis numerical control machines preferred | Cox Machine Inc has 21 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: CNC Machine Operator | HM Dunn Aerosystems | Wichita | $15.60 - $18 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12385330 | Qualifications: • High school diploma or general education degree (GED) required • Minimum 2 years previous experience as a machine operator or related experience required • Must be able to accurately read detail part and assembly blue prints | HM Dunn Aerosystems has six additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: DC Automation System Support Technician | Creekstone Farms | Arkansas City| $19 | hhttps://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11135506 | Qualifications: • 3 to 5 years plant mechanical maintenance • 3 to 5 years plant electrical experience • Training in vocational school, related on the job training experience, or an Associate’s degree preferred | Creekstone Farms has 17 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: CNC Machinist – 1st Shift | The Bradbury Co., Inc | Moundridge | $18 - $24 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12361767 | Qualifications: • Prefer successful completion of related course work at a trade or technical school • High school degree or equivalent • Setup and operate machinery to cut shape or form metal to specifications and ensure conformity of finished work • May be required to learn and operate drills, grinders, mills, lathes, forklifts, overhead hoists, and other equipment as needed | The Bradbury Co., Inc has two additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

