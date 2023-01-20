Where’s Shane? PRCA Rodeo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for a good time at Hartman Arena this weekend!

The PRCA Rodeo begins tonight and features seven different events as athletes try to make their way to the finals in Las Vegas!

This event is only here for two nights; you can find more information at www.hartmanarena.com/events.

