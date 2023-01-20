Wichita State falls at Memphis

Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown looks on in a 83-52 win over Newman on November 2, 2022, at Charles Koch Arena(Matt Henderson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - DeAndre Williams’ 29 points helped Memphis defeat Wichita State 88-78 on Thursday night.

Williams added 15 rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (14-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Keonte Kennedy shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

James Rojas led the Shockers (9-9, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Wichita State also got 15 points from Jaykwon Walton. Craig Porter Jr. also had 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Memphis took the lead with 4:18 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 36-30 at halftime, with Davis racking up 11 points. Memphis used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 50-37 with 14:18 left.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Memphis visits Cincinnati and Wichita State visits SMU.

