Wildlife officials: Pot-bellied pigs, not feral hogs spotted near Garden Plain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Video and photos shared by the Garden Plain Police Department last week created a lot of concern about feral hogs possibly being in the area in western Sedgwick County. Now, after taking a look, wildlife officials say the sightings weren’t of feral hogs, but rather pot-bellied pigs.

Pot-bellied pig greatly differ from feral hogs that can cause a lot of destruction. Wildlife officials said there is not confirmation of feral swine in the Garden Plain area and authorities are working to determine what, if any action is needed in response to the pot-bellied pigs’ presence.

Kansas State University Extension Wildlife Specialist Drew Ricketts said pot-bellied pigs are being allowed to free range near Garden Plain.

“Per state statute, these would be technically considered feral swine, but they are very different from the feral hogs that cause so much destruction to agriculture and ecosystems,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com