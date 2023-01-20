A winter storm is set to impact Ks tonight - Saturday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says another winter storm will move across the state late tonight into Saturday night bringing widespread snowfall and possibly some light wintry mix. Overall, this does not look like a potent system, and snowfall accumulation should stay on the lighter side, but some travel troubles are possible. As of now, widespread 2-4′' of snow across the state should be expected. Higher amounts will be possible in west-central Ks where 3-6′' will be possible.

This morning it is a quiet and chilly start to the day all across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the teens/20s and wind chills in the teens/20s. We’ll see an increase in cloud cover this afternoon along with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Winds will remain light from the east at 0-5mph.

Snow chances won’t ramp up here in the metro until 9-11am Saturday. We may see rain and snow mix for a couple of hours as the system pushes into south central Ks. I expect a change over to all snow by the afternoon hours. Current thinking for the metro is about an inch or two of snow.

If you are planning on traveling up to KC for the chiefs game, you will want to use extreme caution as snow will be coming down late in the morning and into the evening up the turnpike. This will likely be a snowy game (so hopefully this works in the chiefs advantage!).

We all dry out late Saturday night and remain chilly for the second half of the weekend.

Early next week on Tuesday, a storm system will slide by Ks bringing a slight chance of some light wintry mix or snow for far southern Ks. As of now, it appears the bulk of the wintry weather will remain to our south, but we will have to watch model trends the next few days. Next week will also be much colder. After spending the first three weeks of January mostly in the 50s and 60s, expect highs mainly in the 30s next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 48.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cold. Snow likely by late morning. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 36.

Sun: Low: 22. High: 37. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 26. High: 40. Mostly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 24. High: 37. Mainly cloudy; slight chance of light wintry pm mix.

Wed: Low: 21. High: 40. Partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 21. High: 38. Partly cloudy.

