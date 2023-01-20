WPD employee investigated for mishandling ‘sensitive police document’

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Friday confirmed it’s forwarded an investigation to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter concerning a WPD employee accused of mishandling “a sensitive police document.”

The City of Wichita released a statement from WPD Chief Joe Sullivan which did not disclose the nature of the document mishandled nor the role of the “department member” accused of the mishandling.

Sullivan said he became aware of the possible mishandling of the document on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17.

“Given the nature of the allegation, on Tuesday evening, I turned the investigation over to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter who has started a comprehensive investigation,” Sullivan said. “In response  to the allegation, I placed the department member on administrative leave with pay, pending the results of the investigation.”

Since this is an active investigation, Sullivan declined to provide further information, referring questions to the sheriff’s office.

A public information officer for the sheriff’s office said, “[the office] has not comment at this time.”

FactFinder 12 has been looking into this situation for a few months. The statement from Sullivan released Friday followed our latest inquiry.

