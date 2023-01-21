Bob Mills Furniture donates 5k to Heartspring

Bob Mills Furniture donates to the Heartspring Organization.
Bob Mills Furniture donates to the Heartspring Organization.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first anniversary of opening their Wichita store, Bob Mills Furniture is donating $5,000 to the Heartspring Organization.

Heartspring is a non-profit organization located in Wichita, Kansas. Its mission is to provide services and therapies for children with special needs and developmental disabilities. The organization provides a wide range of services through several programs including the Heartspring Therapeutic School, Outpatient Services, and Family & Community Outreach.

“This past year in Wichita has been full of excitement and success becoming a part of the community. One of our core values at Bob Mills is to treat everyone like family, and I believe that for 82 years Heartspring exemplifies this same value,” said Bob Mills, President of Bob Mills Furniture. “So, it’s my pleasure to help them during our First Anniversary Celebration and recognize their outstanding service to children, families, and Wichita.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Snow forecast tonight - Saturday night
A winter storm is set to impact KS tonight, Saturday evening
Ramp closures in Wichita today,
Two ramps to I-235 S to close today due to expected weekend snow
Wildlife experts confirmed reports of feral hogs spotted near Garden Plain are actually...
Wildlife officials: Pot-bellied pigs, not feral hogs spotted near Garden Plain
The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of...
21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say
Water tower for the City of Goddard, Kansas
Ousted Goddard mayor speaks out following city administrator’s abrupt firing

Latest News

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Saturday that I-70 is closed from Wakeeney to...
I-70 closed from Wakeeney to Colorado border
The Butler County Sheriff's Office released body cam footage from a call in 2019 during which...
Sheriff’s office responds to widely shared video of deputy shooting dog
Scene where deputy shoots dog in Butler County
Butler County Sheriff’s office responds to widely shared video of deputy shooting dog
Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran’s campaign lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to a cyber-criminal...
Kansas senator’s campaign says ‘cyber-criminal’ stole nearly $700,000