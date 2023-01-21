Bob Mills Furniture donates 5k to Heartspring

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first anniversary of opening their Wichita store, Bob Mills Furniture is donating $5,000 to the Heartspring Organization.

Heartspring is a non-profit organization located in Wichita, Kansas. Its mission is to provide services and therapies for children with special needs and developmental disabilities. The organization provides a wide range of services through several programs including the Heartspring Therapeutic School, Outpatient Services, and Family & Community Outreach.

“This past year in Wichita has been full of excitement and success becoming a part of the community. One of our core values at Bob Mills is to treat everyone like family, and I believe that for 82 years Heartspring exemplifies this same value,” said Bob Mills, President of Bob Mills Furniture. “So, it’s my pleasure to help them during our First Anniversary Celebration and recognize their outstanding service to children, families, and Wichita.”

