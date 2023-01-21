Experts provide advice on how to safeguard your personal information

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wireless carrier T-Mobile revealed this week that a hacker breached their network in November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth.

Nobody wants to have their identity or personal information stolen. Experts say that if you want to keep that personal information safe, always make sure to pay attention to what information you’re sharing with the world.

Bill Ramsey, who is CEO of Soteria Technology Solutions, says you need to be aware of any information you share.

“You have to think about, ‘How much information about myself and my family am I giving to people?’” Ramsey said.

Ramsey thinks people tend to not care enough about their personal information’s security.

“Look at your credit scores,” Ramsey said. “Pay attention. We’re just a society that doesn’t pay a lot of attention. ‘It really doesn’t pertain to me, so whatever. It really doesn’t affect me.’ Until it does.”

You should also make sure to regularly change your passwords, and don’t use the same password for multiple accounts — and use a passphrase whenever you can, Ramsey said.

Ramsey believes the best protection is prevention, and recommends LifeLock for identity theft protection.

There are also steps you can take if your personal information does get stolen. Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau recommends you start by freezing your credit.

“That basically makes it to where anyone who has your information cannot open up accounts under your name,” Groene said. “It’s free to do. You do have to go to each of the three credit bureau reporting agencies. It probably take 20 minutes total to get all three frozen.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com