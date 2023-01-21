‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly

Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police department in Virginia announced one of its police dogs has died.

The Chesterfield Police Department said its team is mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of a terrific and dedicated servant to Chesterfield County,” Chesterfield police shared in a social media post.

The department said Kona served Chesterfield County for nearly nine years and made countless contributions to the safety of the community.

“Please keep Kona, her K-9 handler and family, as well as all of the other K-9 teams in your thoughts,” Chesterfield police shared.

Police did not immediately release a cause of death for Kona.

