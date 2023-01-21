Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture.

Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.

Dry on Sunday with chilly temperatures and light winds. Highs will be in the 30s and low 40s with the coldest temperatures over the snow-covered areas of western Kansas. Dry Monday and most of Tuesday before our next weather system moves in Tuesday with a threat of wintry precipitation across southern Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with a rain/snow mix. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 38

Tonight: Rain/snow before midnight, then cloudy. A trace to 1 inch of snow accumulation. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 26

Tomorrow: Morning clouds then mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 41

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: NE LIGHT. Low: 22

Mon: High: 43 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 37 Low: 27 Cloudy with PM rain/snow mix.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 24 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 41 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 45 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

