I-70 closed from Wakeeney to Colorado border

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Interstate 70 is currently closed from Wakeeney to the Colorado border, the Kansas Department of Transportation announced Saturday.

That stretch of I-70 is closed because of dangerous driving conditions caused by snow and ice, vehicle crashes blocking the roadway, and “limited accommodations and truck parking,” KDOT said in a news release.

The National Weather Service said snow in northwest Kansas fell at a rate of about one to two inches per hour Saturday.

KDOT also said that snow and ice are affecting many secondary roadways in northwest Kansas, and advises drivers to not try to use secondary roadways to avoid interstate closures.

Updates on road closures can be viewed at kandrive.org.

