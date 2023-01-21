I-70 closed from Wakeeney to Colorado border

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Saturday that I-70 is closed from Wakeeney to the Colorado border. The semi-truck jackknife pictured here happened near Oakley, KS.(Trooper Tod/Twitter)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Interstate 70 is currently closed from Wakeeney to the Colorado border, the Kansas Department of Transportation announced Saturday.

That stretch of I-70 is closed because of dangerous driving conditions caused by snow and ice, vehicle crashes blocking the roadway, and “limited accommodations and truck parking,” KDOT said in a news release.

The National Weather Service said snow in northwest Kansas fell at a rate of about one to two inches per hour Saturday.

KDOT also said that snow and ice are affecting many secondary roadways in northwest Kansas, and advises drivers to not try to use secondary roadways to avoid interstate closures.

Updates on road closures can be viewed at kandrive.org.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

