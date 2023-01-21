Kansas senator’s campaign says ‘cyber-criminal’ stole nearly $700,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The campaign for Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to a “cyber-criminal” last year, according to a Federal Election Commission filing from December.

The FEC filing says that the senator’s campaign fell victim to a “third-party cyber-criminal” who used fraudulent invoices to receive two wire transfers.

Each wire transfer was for $345,000, with a total of $690,000 sent altogether. One wire was sent on Oct. 25, with the other sent on Nov. 9.

The campaign was able to recover $168,184, according to the filing.

Moran’s campaign reported the fraud to the Republic County Sheriff’s Office on November 16, 2022, and the case was transferred to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.

