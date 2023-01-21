KHP: Sumner Co. Deputy vehicle hits semi during chase, suspect taken to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Wellington man fled from Sumner County sheriff’s deputies when he struck a deputy’s vehicle, causing the deputy’s vehicle to strike a semi-truck along Interstate 135.

The KHP said 31-year-old Augustus Hart was fleeing from law enforcement in a Dodge Dakota just before 2:30 p.m., Friday.

Troopers said Hart was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the semi was not hurt. The Sumner Co. Sheriff’s Office said they’re working to provide more information about the incident.

