KHP: Sumner Co. Deputy vehicle hits semi during chase, suspect taken to hospital

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Wellington man fled from Sumner County sheriff’s deputies when he struck a deputy’s vehicle, causing the deputy’s vehicle to strike a semi-truck along Interstate 135.

The KHP said 31-year-old Augustus Hart was fleeing from law enforcement in a Dodge Dakota just before 2:30 p.m., Friday.

Troopers said Hart was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the semi was not hurt. The Sumner Co. Sheriff’s Office said they’re working to provide more information about the incident.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Snow forecast tonight - Saturday night
A winter storm is set to impact KS tonight, Saturday evening
Ramp closures in Wichita today,
Two ramps to I-235 S to close today due to expected weekend snow
Wildlife experts confirmed reports of feral hogs spotted near Garden Plain are actually...
Wildlife officials: Pot-bellied pigs, not feral hogs spotted near Garden Plain
The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of...
21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say
Water tower for the City of Goddard, Kansas
Ousted Goddard mayor speaks out following city administrator’s abrupt firing

Latest News

Bob Mills Furniture donates to the Heartspring Organization.
Bob Mills Furniture donates 5k to Heartspring
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Saturday that I-70 is closed from Wakeeney to...
I-70 closed from Wakeeney to Colorado border
The Butler County Sheriff's Office released body cam footage from a call in 2019 during which...
Sheriff’s office responds to widely shared video of deputy shooting dog
Scene where deputy shoots dog in Butler County
Butler County Sheriff’s office responds to widely shared video of deputy shooting dog