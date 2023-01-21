Rain and snow ending tonight, chilly Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain and snow will end tonight, then it will be dry and chilly Sunday.

Rain and snow will continue to push east across the state early tonight. Precipitation will exit the state into Missouri by midnight, then we will remain dry.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 30s to near 40.

Cool weather will continue for the start of the week with highs remaining in the 30s to near 40 Monday and Tuesday.

Another storm system could bring more snow to Kansas Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. South central and eastern Kansas will have the highest chance of snow with light accumulation possible.

After that system, a gradual warming trend is expected into the week ahead with highs making it into the upper 40s to near 50 by Friday and into the start of next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Rain/snow before midnight, then cloudy. A trace to 1 inch of snow accumulation. Wind: NE/NW 5-15. Low: 27

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 40

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 20

Mon: High: 44 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 42 Low: 25 Cloudy; rain/snow mix during the evening and overnight.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 26 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

