Sheriff’s office responds to widely shared video of deputy shooting dog

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is responding after a widely shared video of a deputy shooting dog in rural Douglass sparked a lot of questions on social media.

The sheriff’s office says the incident happened when a deputy was following up on an assault investigation that originally happened at a nearby Dollar General store in June of 2019.

The originally video posted on social media shows a deputy arriving at a home. A dog can briefly be seen going toward the deputy and two shots are heard. After the shots, people are upset with the deputy’s response and someone tells the deputy, the dog doesn’t bite.

Weeks after this nearly three-year-old video resurfaced, the sheriff’s office responded by releasing a portion of that deputy’s body camera along with statement of what happened.

As the deputy gets out of his car he begins to walk toward the house and two dogs run up to him quickly, the sheriff’s office says. One of the dogs becomes aggressive with the deputy. He yells at the dog to get back, tries to kick it, but it tried to bite him.

The deputy responded by firing two shots at the dog, killing it.

The current sheriff administration was not in office at the time this shooting occurred, but they say the previous administration reviewed the incident and the deputy was cleared of any wrongdoing. The deputy is still with the sheriff’s office and is good standing with the department.

