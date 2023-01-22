Chilly Monday, rain and snow late Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be chilly again Monday before our next storm system brings another chance of rain and snow to parts of Kansas late Tuesday.

It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning temperatures in the teens to near 20. Afternoon highs will only reach the 30s again for areas with snow cover, while south central and eastern Kansas warm into the mid 40s.

Skies will turn cloudy on Tuesday as our next storm system arrives. A mix of rain and snow will develop over south central and eastern Kansas during the evening with activity continuing into the night.

Light snow accumulation of a dusting to 1 inch will be possible, but some of the snow will melt as it falls with temperatures a few degrees above freezing. Rain amounts up to one-quarter inch will be possible.

A late week warm up will boost high temperatures into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Friday and Saturday, but areas with snow cover will still remain chilly with 30s.

There are signs that a strong cold front will move through the state next weekend, bringing much colder weather from Sunday and into the start of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 20

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 45

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: Light. Low: 26

Tue: High: 41 Cloudy; rain/snow mix during the evening and overnight.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 38 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 26 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Milder.

Sat: High: 51 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 29 Low: 26 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Breezy and colder.

