Clouds move out- cold Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After Saturday’s snow and rain storm, expect a dry, cold January day across Kansas.

Clouds across central and eastern Kansas will be slow to clear out through midday and late afternoon, elsewhere sunshine will dominate the snow covered west. Snowfall amounts varied across Kansas yesterday with reports ranging from a Trace in Wichita to 11″ in Oakley. Dodge City reported 7.4″ of new snow setting a record for the date. Moisture content revealed that most areas picked up between 0.25-0.75″ with this storm system.

It’s going to be cold tonight with temperatures dropping into the single digits and teens over the snowy western parts of the state, while other areas drop into the low 20s as surface high pressure moves from Nebraska into Kansas Monday. Stable and quiet weather conditions continue on Monday with a mix of clouds and sun. Our next weather system is slated for Tuesday-Wednesday. A system in the Rockies and Southwest will move into the Plains Tuesday spreading moisture northward into Oklahoma and southern Kansas. Precipitation will move into Kansas around sunset and mainly effect the southern counties and southeast Kansas. At this time it looks like a wintry mix will transition to snow before ending early Wednesday morning. It’s still too early to get into the specifics, however more details and updates will come tonight and Monday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds then some sun through the afternoon. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 40

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 20

Tomorrow: Mix of clouds and some sun, still cold. Wind: W 5-10. High: 44

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SW Light. Low: 26

Tue: High: 40 Cloudy; rain/snow mix during the evening and overnight.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 26 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 38 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

