Wellington officer involved shooting leaves one dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -SUMNER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Wellington that killed a suspect.

Early information indicates that at 10:26 p.m. on Saturday, Jautwo officers with the Wellington Police Department arrived at a residence on the 1100 block of E 7th St in Wellington regarding a disturbance.

Officials confirm that the person who called the police said that her boyfriend, Harley Bagby, 30 of Wellington, was inside the residence, tearing the house up. Officers entered the home where they were met by Bagby, who exited a bedroom into the hallway with a large knife. Officers gave commands to Bagby to drop the knife, but he did not comply. Bagby advanced toward the officers. One officer fired multiple times and struck Bagby. Wellington EMS pronounced Bagby dead at approximately 11:05 p.m.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave. The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com