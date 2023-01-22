Wichita teen injured in early morning shooting

A teenage girl was shot near Harry and Oliver early Sunday morning, the Wichita Police...
A teenage girl was shot near Harry and Oliver early Sunday morning, the Wichita Police Department said. File photo.(KWCH)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teenage girl was injured in a shooting near Harry and Oliver early Sunday morning, the Wichita Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of E. Harry.

Police learned a 17-year-old girl was in a car with two men — one 20-years-old and the other 28 — before the shooting. A white Ford sedan pulled up next to their car, and a passenger in the Ford threatened them with a handgun.

The teen and two men drove away, but several shots were fired from the Ford. One bullet hit the 17-year-old girl in the leg. The other bullets damaged the car.

Police were flagged down at Lincoln and Oliver and told about the shooting. When they arrived on E. Harry, police found the 17-year-old girl suffering from the gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital.

WPD is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Heavy snow impacting drought stricken Kansas today
Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today
The Butler County Sheriff's Office released body cam footage from a call in 2019 during which...
Sheriff’s office responds to widely shared video of deputy shooting dog
Snow forecast tonight - Saturday night
A winter storm is set to impact KS tonight, Saturday evening
Poor Orphan Wanderer
Shelter dog finds forever home after 12 years
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Saturday that I-70 is closed from Wakeeney to...
I-70 back open in NW Kansas

Latest News

police lights
Fatal shooting in Salina leaves one dead
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating following an officer-involved...
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation
Theo Cribbs Jr. was instrumental in creating the Bulldogs youth football organization and...
Bulldogs family remembers the legacy of mentor and leader Coach Theo Cribbs Jr.
Bulldogs family remembers the legacy of mentor and leader Coach Theo Cribbs Jr.