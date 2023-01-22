Wichita teen injured in early morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teenage girl was injured in a shooting near Harry and Oliver early Sunday morning, the Wichita Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of E. Harry.

Police learned a 17-year-old girl was in a car with two men — one 20-years-old and the other 28 — before the shooting. A white Ford sedan pulled up next to their car, and a passenger in the Ford threatened them with a handgun.

The teen and two men drove away, but several shots were fired from the Ford. One bullet hit the 17-year-old girl in the leg. The other bullets damaged the car.

Police were flagged down at Lincoln and Oliver and told about the shooting. When they arrived on E. Harry, police found the 17-year-old girl suffering from the gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital.

WPD is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com