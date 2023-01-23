1 critical, damaged power lines after crash in west Wichita

Crash near 11th and Tyler.
Crash near 11th and Tyler.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash at West 11th Street near Tyler in west Wichita.

The crash closed 11th Street between Waddington and Roland.

Wichita police says no drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash.

Evergy was on the scene working on a couple of damaged power lines.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

