1 critical, damaged power lines after crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash at West 11th Street near Tyler in west Wichita.

The crash closed 11th Street between Waddington and Roland.

Wichita police says no drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash.

Evergy was on the scene working on a couple of damaged power lines.

