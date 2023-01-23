2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning.

The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m.

12 News has a crew at the scene; we will provide more information when it becomes available.

