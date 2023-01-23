Another snow chance headed for the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter storm will be coming across the area Tuesday and into early Wednesday, but accumulations of snow should remain very light for Kansas. Heavy amounts and travel concerns will be focused on areas south of Kansas, where as much as 10 inches may fall Tuesday afternoon and into the overnight. Use caution if going south in the next couple of days.

Clouds will increase into Tuesday with lows in the teens and 20s, but there shouldn’t be much of a wind chill as winds remain very light. Highs will reach the 30s with light winds throughout the day on Tuesday. Chances for rain and snow will begin by late morning along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line, and then spread to the northeast throughout the afternoon. Morning rush hour won’t be a problem, but some wet and slushy roads can be expected around Wichita heading into the evening rush hour.

A trace to 2 inches looks possible for areas in far southern Kansas, including Wichita and right up the Kansas Turnpike.

Chances for snow end before daybreak on Wednesday. Northwest winds will be gusty with lows in the teens and 20s, but wind chills will be much lower (single digits).

Although it will be rather chilly later in the week with highs in the 30s and 40s, we should expect an Arctic outbreak to move in next weekend with highs in the single digits and teens. Stay tuned as we get closer for more updates.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Light winds. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Turning cloudy; rain/snow mix in the afternoon. Wind: S/N 5-10. High: 38.

Tomorrow Night: Mix to all snow. T-1″ possible. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 27.

Wed: High: 39 Decreasing afternoon clouds. Breezy.

Thu: High: 40 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 29 Increasing clouds; falling PM temps.

Sun: High: 19 Low: 13 Light snow, then mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 22 Low: 5 Mostly sunny.

