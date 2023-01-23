Another winter storm is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.

A powerful winter storm will move across Oklahoma and Texas on Tuesday placing Kansas on the northern fringe. A light mix of rain and snow is expected over southern parts of the state during the afternoon before changing to all snow Tuesday night.

Areas along and south of Dodge City to Topeka line will see up to two inches of snowfall, heaviest near the Oklahoma border, by Wednesday morning. Some travel troubles are certainly possible, but this does not look like a major event for Kansas.

The remainder of the work week looks dry and milder with highs climbing into the 50s on Friday and Saturday. However, Arctic air is expected to invade the state on Sunday, and next week looks much colder.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Patchy morning fog, then partly cloudy. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 45.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S/E 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; rain/snow mix in the afternoon. Wind: SE/N 5-10. High: 38.

Wed: Low: 27. High: 39. Snow ends early; mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold.

Thu: Low: 22. High: 42. Partly cloudy.

Fri: Low: 26. High: 51. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Low: 29. High: 52. Mostly sunny, mild.

Sun: Low: 23. High: 28. Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder.

