Child sole survivor of house fire that killed 5

The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults...
The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults and three children remained inside and were killed.(patticake1601/pixabay via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Five people were killed in a house fire in rural Washington state on Saturday, but one child escaped alive, authorities said.

Firefighters and deputies were dispatched to the fire, at a home in the Capitol State Forest southwest of Olympia, just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

They found the home engulfed in flames. The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults and three children remained inside and were killed. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FactFinder 12 investigation finds some ticketed in Maize for speeding, may have not been...
FactFinder 12 investigation finds some drivers ticketed for speeding in Maize not technically speeding, City to reimburse drivers
The Wichita Police Dept. responds to a shooting and stabbing in south Wichita.
One shot, one stabbed in S. Wichita
police lights
Fatal shooting in Salina leaves one dead
Heavy snow impacting drought stricken Kansas today
Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating following an officer-involved...
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Multiple injuries reported in Dodge City officer-involved shooting
The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.
Forever Stamps are more expensive
John Paul, front, and David Valenzuela work to install a heat pump in an 80-year-old rowhouse...
Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Six vehicles belonging to ice fishers fell through the ice on Lake Pepin in Minnesota. (WCCO,...
6 cars fall through iced lake in Minnesota