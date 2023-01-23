Forever Stamps are more expensive

The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.
The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.(Source: CNN/USPS/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forever Stamps now cost a few cents more.

The price of the stamps that never expire went up 3 cents on Sunday to 63 cents. The U.S. Postal Service announced the increase in October.

Other types of shipping also went up.

First-class mail is just over 4% more expensive.

One ounce metered mail now costs 60 cents, and domestic postcards are 48 cents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FactFinder 12 investigation finds some ticketed in Maize for speeding, may have not been...
FactFinder 12 investigation finds some drivers ticketed for speeding in Maize not technically speeding, City to reimburse drivers
The Wichita Police Dept. responds to a shooting and stabbing in south Wichita.
One shot, one stabbed in S. Wichita
police lights
Fatal shooting in Salina leaves one dead
Heavy snow impacting drought stricken Kansas today
Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating following an officer-involved...
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Multiple injuries reported in Dodge City officer-involved shooting
John Paul, front, and David Valenzuela work to install a heat pump in an 80-year-old rowhouse...
Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Six vehicles belonging to ice fishers fell through the ice on Lake Pepin in Minnesota. (WCCO,...
6 cars fall through iced lake in Minnesota