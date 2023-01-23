‘I am mad’: 3rd grader wants more security after Va. school shooting

The 10-year-old is calling for the school to put in security guards, metal detectors and cameras. (CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (CNN) - A third grader who attends the Virginia elementary school where a first grade teacher was shot says he feels like his school is not protecting him.

Kautier Brown, 10, is a third grade student at Richneck Elementary in Newport News. He said he was dropping off sick notes at the office when he saw police cars outside the school Jan. 6.

First grade teacher Abby Zwerner had been shot, allegedly by her 6-year-old student.

Parents of a 6-year-old who allegedly shot his teacher released a statement. (CNN/WTVR/WTKR/TAURUS USA/NEWPORT NEWS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT)

Weeks later, students and parents are set to return to the school Wednesday for an open house. Counselors will be on hand to provide help to anyone in need.

But Kautier says he won’t return to class until security is improved. He says he did not make this decision out of fear.

“It was because I am mad – mad that we can’t go to the park, mad we can’t go shopping, mad that we can’t go to the amusement park, mad that we can’t go to school, mad because this is the third school shooting, mad because my mom complained about the buzzer being broke at my school, and nobody did anything about it until now,” he said.

Kautier hopes the school will put in security guards, metal detectors and cameras. He also wants students to carry only clear bookbags.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow impacting drought stricken Kansas today
Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today
Poor Orphan Wanderer
Shelter dog finds forever home after 12 years
police lights
Fatal shooting in Salina leaves one dead
The Butler County Sheriff's Office released body cam footage from a call in 2019 during which...
Sheriff’s office responds to widely shared video of deputy shooting dog
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating following an officer-involved...
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation

Latest News

The 10-year-old is calling for the school to put in security guards, metal detectors and cameras.
Student at Va. school where teacher shot concerned about security
After a tip to FactFinder 12, investigators learned some drivers have been wrongly ticketed for...
FF 12 investigation finds some drivers wrongfully ticketed for speeding
A FactFinder 12 investigation finds some ticketed in Maize for speeding, may have not been...
FactFinder 12 investigation finds some drivers ticketed for speeding in Maize not technically speeding, City to reimburse drivers
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van