‘It’s still scary:’ Witness to Dodge City officer-involved shooting recounts experience

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) -A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. As the KBI works to piece together everything leading up to shots being fired and the immediate response to that, 12 News is learning more about what witnesses to the violence experienced.

Among the witnesses is a woman who was with her family, driving over a bridge on 113 Road in Dodge City when she came across the active scene. She said she was even more concerned as her son was in a back seat of her car.

Kera Murrow told her 13-year-old son sitting behind her to get down as they pulled up to a heavy swarm of law enforcement vehicles. Officers had their guns drawn.

“We came up on the bridge and we noticed there was some cops coming from every direction, sirens and lights,” Murrow said. “When we stopped at the top, I saw cops running towards a car that was southbound in a ditch.”

Murrow said witnesses a shootout traumatizing experience for her and her son.

“It’s still nerve wracking, it’s still scary,” she said.

Murrow said she’s thankful her family is okay after being so close to the violence. She said they’re processing what they experienced.

“I do feel for the people witnessing the same thing and who were involved in that, sitting on the bridge, not knowing what’s going to happen or what’s happening next, people fleeing, anything like that,” she said. “I want people to be aware that this is a very serious thing.”

