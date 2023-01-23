KBI: 3 deputies shot, trooper bitten in Dodge City shootout, suspect dead

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Three deputies have been shot and a trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol was bitten following a shooting Monday morning in Dodge City.

The KBI says around 9 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle driven by a wanted suspect, but the driver fled. Deputies started chasing the vehicle north toward Dodge City. Deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol then joined the pursuit. Once the suspect’s vehicle came to a stop, gunfire was exchanged. The shooting occurred at Hwy 50 and 113 Rd. in Dodge City.

Two deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office were shot. One is in serious condition and is being transported to a Wichita hospital. The second deputy is in good condition. A deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was also shot and is in serious condition. He is also being transported to Wichita. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was bitten by a K-9 officer during the incident and is in good condition.

The male suspect was shot and killed. A woman who was in the vehicle was also shot and is in critical condition. She is also being transported to a hospital in Wichita.

Further details will be coming as the investigation is in its preliminary stage.

The public has been asked to avoid US highway 50 and 113 Road (East Wyatt Earp Blvd) due to an ongoing situation near American Implement, 11311 E Wyatt Earp Blvd in Dodge City.

First responders are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting, and there are multiple injuries that have been transported to the hospital, according to police.

The area involved does not include any area businesses and there is no additional danger to the community at this time, according to officials.

Drivers are asked to follow officers’ instructions on detours.

