One shot, one stabbed in S. Wichita

The Wichita Police Dept. responds to a shooting and stabbing in south Wichita.
The Wichita Police Dept. responds to a shooting and stabbing in south Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Dispatchers confirms one victim suffered a gunshot wound and another victim suffered a stab wound in the 3100 block of S. Rutan around 8:30 p.m., Sunday.

Sedgwick County Dispatchers said the person who was shot was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. The person who was stabbed was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

