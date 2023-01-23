One shot, one stabbed in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Dispatchers confirms one victim suffered a gunshot wound and another victim suffered a stab wound in the 3100 block of S. Rutan around 8:30 p.m., Sunday.

Sedgwick County Dispatchers said the person who was shot was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. The person who was stabbed was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

