Excitement ramping up for AFC Championship Game in Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) cheers during the second half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) cheers during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won 27-20.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs face a familiar foe Sunday in the team’s fifth consecutive AFC Championship game. Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals shocked football fans around the world with the upset win over Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium. Counting a regular season win in last year’s regular season and a regular season victory this year, the Bengals have beaten the Chiefs three consecutive times.

After outplaying the favored Buffalo Bills last week on the road, the Bengals are again coming into Arrowhead hot. The Chiefs, the AFC’s top seed, say they’re looking forward to the rematch.

Six days out from kickoff, the cheapest tickets we saw online Monday morning from online ticket vendors was around $325 for one at the tip-top of the stadium.

Season ticketholders have an exclusive opportunity to purchase additional single-game AFC Championship Game tickets that began Monday morning. Information on how to participate will be communicated directly to Season Ticket Members via email.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has a six-ticket limit per buyer, with no walk-up ticket sale option. All ticket sales are online here. Parking passes are also on sale, available online at the same link.

The high-stakes rematch for the Chiefs and Bengals is a game that has fans fired up, including one of Kansas City’s strongest fan bases in Wichita. Bars and restaurants already are preparing for full crowds early Sunday evening for the AFC Championship Game. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

Chicken N Pickle is among Wichita businesses expecting a large turnout for fans opting to watch the AFC Championship Game on TV.

